Coach Sean McDermott stated Wednesday that Frank Gore remains the team's top running back on the depth chart with Singletary as the No. 2, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Frank Gore and then we bring in Devin [Singletary] and then we bring in TJ [Yeldon]," McDermott said, when asked about the team's starting running back.

Singletary outgained the veteran 70-20 in terms of yards on the ground, and he did it in just four carries to Gore's 20. Singletary was also on the field for 48 offensive snaps (the team had 69) to Gore's 19. The third-round rookie is also a lot quicker and more athletic than his 36-year-old teammate, so it may only be a matter of time before he passes the veteran on the depth chart. However, he'll still be seeing plenty of action even while McDermott gives Gore some regular work as part of a committee.