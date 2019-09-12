Campbell (foot) is participating in Thursday's practice.

Campbell missed Wednesday's practice after playing his usual starting role against the Chiefs, so it's possible that the Jaguars are simply approaching his foot injury with caution. The extent of his participation in Thursday's practice remains undisclosed, but even if the pass-rusher were limited it would be a step in the right direction. It appears as though Campbell is trending towards availability versus the Texans on Sunday, though his practice status Friday will be worth monitoring.

