Cowboys' Tavon Austin: No practice Thursday
Austin (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Austin appears unlikely to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up for Sunday's tilt against Washington. Expect Devin Smith to step up as the No. 4 wideout in Dallas if Austin is unable to go, and Randall Cobb to see work returning punts.
