Alexander will miss Sunday's divisional matchup with Green Bay due to an elbow injury.

Alexander's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday. With fellow No. 2 corner Mike Hughes (knee) listed as doubtful, it seems that Mark Fields (groin) and Kris Boyd will likely each move up on the depth chart for Sunday's contest.

