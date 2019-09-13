Play

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to play

Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett (back) will be fine for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lockett returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, putting him on track to play Week 2. It isn't clear if he'll even have a game designation when the Seahawks release their final injury report Friday afternoon/evening.

