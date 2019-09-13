McCain (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain was limited in practice each day this week. The 26-year-old logged three limited practices last week as well but he was able to suit up for the season opener and play 59 defensive snaps. If McCain ultimately can't suit up Sunday, Walt Aikens would likely take over the starting role at strong safety.