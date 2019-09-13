Play

Davis (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Chicago, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Davis didn't practice in any capacity last week before missing the season opener. This week, the 27-year-old was able to get in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. If Davis can't play Sunday, Alexander Johnson and Corey Nelson would likely be the candidates to fill in as starter at inside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week