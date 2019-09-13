Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Sunday
Bolden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Dolphins.
Bolden was a limited participant in practice each day this week. The 29-year-old was seemingly fine during last Sunday's season opener against Pittsburgh, so it's not completely clear when he picked up the hamstring issue. If Bolden can play Sunday, he'll likely be limited to his usual role on special teams.
