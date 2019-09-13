Bears' Bilal Nichols: Questionable for Sunday
Nichols (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Denver, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Nichols didn't pop up on Chicago's injury report until Friday when he was limited in practice. The 22-year-old battled through this knee issue in last week's season opener against Green Bay en route to playing 32 defensive snaps. If Nichols can't play Sunday, Roy Robertson-Harris would take over his starting position and Chicago would be left without any reserve defensive ends, barring a call-up from the practice squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
Week 2 RB Preview: Mixon expectations
Heath Cummings tells you what he expects from Joe Mixon,gives his top DFS plays and more.
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...