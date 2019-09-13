Play

Nichols (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Denver, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Nichols didn't pop up on Chicago's injury report until Friday when he was limited in practice. The 22-year-old battled through this knee issue in last week's season opener against Green Bay en route to playing 32 defensive snaps. If Nichols can't play Sunday, Roy Robertson-Harris would take over his starting position and Chicago would be left without any reserve defensive ends, barring a call-up from the practice squad.

