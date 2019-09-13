Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week

Lee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lee was added to the team's injury report Thursday after he was limited by a knee issue. His non-participation Friday clouds his week 2 status. As things stand going into the weekend, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and DJ Chark are in line to head the team's wideout corps Sunday.

