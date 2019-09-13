Play

Kelemete (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Kelemete was a limited participant in practice all week. He's not a starter, so it will only hurt Houston's depth if he can't play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week