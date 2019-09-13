Play

Hollman (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Hollman missed the season opener with the same injury. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, which is a positive sign to his availability. Even if Hollman does suit up, however, he'll likely stick to special-teams duties.

