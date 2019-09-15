Patriots' Damien Harris: Inactive Sunday
Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Harris is a scratch for this one, even with fellow running back/special teams ace Brandon Bolden out with hamstring issue. At this point, it will probably take an injury to either Sony Michel, James White or Rex Burkhead for Harris to factor into the New England offense.
