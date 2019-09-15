Humphrey (back) is active for Sunday's matchup with Arizona.

Humphrey was questionable for Week 2 after missing some practice time during the week. There's been no indication that he'll be limited during the game, but if he does see a few less snaps look for Anthony Averett or Brandon Carr to pick up a few more reps.

