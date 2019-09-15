Cardinals' David Johnson: Injures wrist Sunday
Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Baltimore due to a wrist injury.
Johnson appeared to injure his left wrist on a first-quarter carry. This is the same wrist that endured a season-ending dislocation in the 2017 opener, so it'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to reenter this contest. Chase Edmonds is next in line for carries in the Cardinals' backfield.
