Desir (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Desir suffered the injury in the third quarter, and won't be able to return. Now that he's officially out, expect Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson to be called upon in the secondary for the remainder of the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories