Play

4/22 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Draft Talk with Former GM Scott Pioli and Dare Ogunbowale

The FFT crew talks draft day decisions and trades with former Chiefs GM and NFL exec Scott Pioli before chatting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale about the new-look Bucs offense, Tom Brady and a scouting report on Jonathan Taylor.

We've got a couple of interviews for you on today's show as we speak to former NFL GM Scott Pioli and Bucs RB Dare Ogunbowale. Pioli, who worked in many NFL front offices, reacts to the Rob Gronkowski trade and gives us some great GM insight into the NFL Draft. Scott tells us about evaluating prospects and how he and Bill Belichick were able to pry Randy Moss from the Raiders (14:45). Then, Ogunbowale (22:00) talks about all things Bucs including Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and the new uniforms. Find out what instrument he played growing up, what the 2020 season holds for him and so much more. *NOTE: We spoke to Ogunbowale before the Gronkowski trade.

Our Latest Stories