Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two touchdown passes

Rodgers completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings.

Rodgers completed 65 percent of his passes while averaging a lackluster 6.1 yards per attempt, taking a backseat at times to a rushing attack that piled up 144 yards on the ground. He still managed to connect with Geronimo Allison and Jamaal Williams for touchdowns and saw Davante Adams surpass the 100-yard mark against a tough Vikings defense. Rodgers has faced a pair of difficult matchups to start the season and will face another solid opponent next Sunday when the Broncos visit Lambeau.