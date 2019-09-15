Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws two touchdown passes
Rodgers completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings.
Rodgers completed 65 percent of his passes while averaging a lackluster 6.1 yards per attempt, taking a backseat at times to a rushing attack that piled up 144 yards on the ground. He still managed to connect with Geronimo Allison and Jamaal Williams for touchdowns and saw Davante Adams surpass the 100-yard mark against a tough Vikings defense. Rodgers has faced a pair of difficult matchups to start the season and will face another solid opponent next Sunday when the Broncos visit Lambeau.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Just enough in season-opening win•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Suited up Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status unclear for Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No worries regarding Week 1•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited during practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...