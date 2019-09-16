Olszewski did not see a snap on offense in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Olszewski did see 16 special teams snaps in Week 2, while serving as the Patriots' punt returner. That's a role he figures to maintain, with an eye toward keeping starting receiver Julian Edelman safe from harm's way in the return game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories