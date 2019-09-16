Rogers had three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Rogers had the most targets among receivers other than T.Y. Hilton as the Colts seek a new No. 2 receiver after Devin Funchess' collarbone injury. Deon Cain was the starter and played the most snaps (32) of the non-Hilton receivers, but had just one target. Zach Pascal played 31 snaps, but didn't have a target. It could be that no receiver emerges as much of a No. 2 option with Funchess hurt as the Colts could just throw more to both tight ends. Still, Rogers has more of a role in the offense after Funchess' injury than expected as it looked like he may have fallen down the depth chart.