Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions Sunday
Rogers had three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
Rogers had the most targets among receivers other than T.Y. Hilton as the Colts seek a new No. 2 receiver after Devin Funchess' collarbone injury. Deon Cain was the starter and played the most snaps (32) of the non-Hilton receivers, but had just one target. Zach Pascal played 31 snaps, but didn't have a target. It could be that no receiver emerges as much of a No. 2 option with Funchess hurt as the Colts could just throw more to both tight ends. Still, Rogers has more of a role in the offense after Funchess' injury than expected as it looked like he may have fallen down the depth chart.
