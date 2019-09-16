Erickson had one catch for 14 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Niners.

Andy Dalton had a chance to connect on a big play with Erickson on a third down in the second quarter, but instead of throwing to deep to the corner, where Erickson had his man beat, he instead threw a back-shoulder pass that fell incomplete, leading later to a missed field goal.

