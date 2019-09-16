Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Fitzpatrick is slated to start Week 3 versus the Cowboys but that "we haven't made any final decisions yet," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores also affirmed that the Dolphins have not explored trading Fitzpatrick, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. In Fitzpatrick's two starts under center this season the Dolphins have been outscored 102-10, and both contests concluded with the 36-year-old veteran being pulled from the game in favor of second-year pro Josh Rosen. Unless Fitzpatrick manages to turn things around and ignite Miami's offense against the Cowboys on Sunday, it seems inevitable that the reigns will soon be handed over to Rosen. After all, the Dolphins are a lock to take an extended look at the young signal-caller at some point this season.