Heuerman caught four of five passes for 21 yards during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Heuerman trailed rookie Noah Fant in snaps again this week, this time 54-38, but still managed to see the field on about half of Denver's offensive plays. He was involved early, catching three of his passes during the game's first two drives. He remains a solid underneath option for Joe Flacco in an offense that likes to throw it to the backs and tight ends, but is unlikely to put up the kind of numbers warranting fantasy consideration.