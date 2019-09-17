Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons and did not attempt any extra points.

Elliott gave the Eagles their only points of the first half with field goals of 34 and 41 yards in the second quarter. He'd sit the rest of the affair out though, aside from kickoffs, as Philadelphia twice needed to go for two as the game wound down. The 24-year-old has a good chance to see more scoring opportunities with Detroit on tap at home Week 3.