Ellis was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

This will be Ellis' second stint on the active roster this season, as he was promoted prior to the season opener and sent back down shortly after. The likely reasoning behind the 26-year-old's promotion is to provide depth to the tight end unit as Dallas Goedert battles a calf injury.

