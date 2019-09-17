Play

Ngakoue (hamstring) practiced in full Tuesday, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' Public Relations reports.

Ngakoue sat out of Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Texans due to a hamstring injury. It looks like the Jags may have been exercising caution with their starting defensive end due to the quick turnaround into Week 3. His full participation Tuesday indicates he is on track to return Thursday against the Titans, barring any setbacks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories