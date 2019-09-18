Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Sits out practice
Crawford (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Jason Garrett deemed Crawford day-to-day earlier in the week, but the issue is still nagging him. When he returns to practice, Crawford may be facing a battle for snaps since Robert Quinn, who is returning from a two-game suspension, will be seeking a starter's role.
