Crawford (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett deemed Crawford day-to-day earlier in the week, but the issue is still nagging him. When he returns to practice, Crawford may be facing a battle for snaps since Robert Quinn, who is returning from a two-game suspension, will be seeking a starter's role.

