Davis (calf) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Davis was able to work in a limited fashion ahead of last week's game versus the Bears, and he's starting preparation for Sunday's game versus the Packers at full speed. He was an instrumental member of the Broncos' defense last year with 114 tackles, and Davis will be an important factor in slowing down the Packers' backfield, which has totaled 253 scrimmage yards thus far.

