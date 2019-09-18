Broncos' Todd Davis: Full speed ahead
Davis (calf) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Davis was able to work in a limited fashion ahead of last week's game versus the Bears, and he's starting preparation for Sunday's game versus the Packers at full speed. He was an instrumental member of the Broncos' defense last year with 114 tackles, and Davis will be an important factor in slowing down the Packers' backfield, which has totaled 253 scrimmage yards thus far.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...