Williams (knee) won't practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) is in line to get some work in Thursday, presumably giving him a better shot to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens. If Williams is unable to rally in time to suit up this weekend, additional backfield snaps would be available for Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams.

