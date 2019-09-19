Panthers' Greg Olsen: Puts in full practice Thursday
Olsen (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen's back issue limited his practice reps Wednesday, but it didn't stop him from managing all of them one day later. With the back issue in the rearview mirror, he can turn his attention to Sunday's game in Arizona, whose defense has been torched by tight ends T.J. Hockenson (6-131-1 on nine targets) and Mark Andrews (8-112-1 on nine targets) so far this season.
