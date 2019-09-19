Colts' Marlon Mack: Misses another practice
Mack (calf) did not practice Thursday.
Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, Mack did make an appearance on the practice field Thursday, but he didn't have his helmet with him at that time and ultimately was deemed a non-participant. What Mack does Friday will therefor be critical with regard to his Week 3 availability. If he's limited or out Sunday against the Falcons, added touches would be available for Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...