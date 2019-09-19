Play

Mack (calf) did not practice Thursday.

Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, Mack did make an appearance on the practice field Thursday, but he didn't have his helmet with him at that time and ultimately was deemed a non-participant. What Mack does Friday will therefor be critical with regard to his Week 3 availability. If he's limited or out Sunday against the Falcons, added touches would be available for Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines.

