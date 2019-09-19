Play

Patriots' Tom Brady: Listed as limited again

Brady (calf) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

That said, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston noted that Brady appeared to be moving without issue at the start of Thursday's practice. At this stage, however, there's little to no doubt that Brady will play Sunday against the Jets, with the main question here being whether or not the QB approaches the weekend minus an official injury designation.

