Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go

Hopkins (ribs) practiced fully Thursday.

We never doubted Hopkins' Week 3 playing status, but the wideout's full practice participation Thursday paves the way for him to head into the weekend minus an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

