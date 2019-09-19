Steelers' James Conner: Returns to full practice
Conner (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Conner, who injured his knee against the Seahawks this past Sunday, began the practice week with an absence, but his return to full participation Thursday puts him on track to head the Steelers' backfield this weekend against the 49ers. With QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) out for the rest of the season, going forward the team figures to lean heavily on Conner, as well as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team's top two playmakers in an offense that now features Mason Rudolph as its starting signal caller.
More News
-
Steelers' James Conner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Plans to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Believes he will play in Week 3•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Optimism with regard to knee injury•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Getting tests on knee•
-
Steelers' James Conner: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...