Conner (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Conner, who injured his knee against the Seahawks this past Sunday, began the practice week with an absence, but his return to full participation Thursday puts him on track to head the Steelers' backfield this weekend against the 49ers. With QB Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) out for the rest of the season, going forward the team figures to lean heavily on Conner, as well as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team's top two playmakers in an offense that now features Mason Rudolph as its starting signal caller.

