Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to practice
Graham (groin) went through drills at the start of Friday's practice, giving him a shot to play in Sunday's game against Denver, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham presumably will be listed as a limited participant, upgrading from DNP the previous two days. He played through the groin injury in last week's 21-16 win over Minnesota, finishing with just one target and no catches on 51 snaps. It sounds like he'll be listed as questionable when the final injury report comes out Friday afternoon. Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Evan Baylis represent Green Bay's other options at tight end.
