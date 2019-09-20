Play

Sutton (ribs) returned to practice Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sore ribs led to Sutton being held out of Thursday's practice, but his return to the field Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Packers. We'll revisit Sutton's status once Denver's final Week 3 injury report is posted to see if the wideout ends up listed as questionable or free of an injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories