Vikings' Pat Elflein: Questionable for Sunday
Elflein (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Elflein was a limited participant in practice all week, so he's trending up. If the third-year pro is unable to shake the injury in time, expect Dakota Dozier to slot in as the starting left guard.
