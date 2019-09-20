Panthers' Greg Olsen: Technically listed as questionable

Olsen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen was a limited practice participant Thursday and a full participant Friday. He played through the same back injury last week, catching six of nine targets for 110 yards in a 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers. The tight end should be fine for Week 3, but cautious fantasy owners will want to check in to be sure before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in the desert. Kyle Allen is filling in for Cam Newton (foot) at quarterback.