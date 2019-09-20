Panthers' Greg Olsen: Technically listed as questionable
Olsen (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Olsen was a limited practice participant Thursday and a full participant Friday. He played through the same back injury last week, catching six of nine targets for 110 yards in a 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers. The tight end should be fine for Week 3, but cautious fantasy owners will want to check in to be sure before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in the desert. Kyle Allen is filling in for Cam Newton (foot) at quarterback.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Impresses in Week 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Questionable for Thursday night•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Intends to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...