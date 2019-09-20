Play

Williams (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Added to the report Thursday as a limited participant, Williams upgraded to a full session to close out the week. He'll handle his usual role in the Green Bay backfield behind lead runner Aaron Jones.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories