Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to play
Williams (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Added to the report Thursday as a limited participant, Williams upgraded to a full session to close out the week. He'll handle his usual role in the Green Bay backfield behind lead runner Aaron Jones.
