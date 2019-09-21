Hand (elbow) will not play in the Lions' Week 4 matchup against Eagles, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Hand was originally listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, but they opted to rule him out a day ahead of time. His next chance to make his season debut will be Week 4 against the Chiefs.

