Badgley (groin) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Houston, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Badgley was able to practice fully Thursday, but it seems the groin issue is still causing problems. It would seem that Ty Long is poised to take over kicking duties for Sunday's game once again, barring a speedy recovery from Badgley in the next 24 hours.