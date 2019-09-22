Colts' Marlon Mack: Likely to play Sunday
Mack (calf) is likely to play Sunday against the Falcons, but the Colts want to test him in pre-game warmups before a decision is made, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mack is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Mack missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to return Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- offering hope that he'll be able to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest. If he's unable to go or limited this weekend, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins would be next up for touches out of the Colts' Week 3 backfield.
