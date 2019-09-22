Patriots' James White: Inactive Sunday

White is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, with his wife expecting to give birth to the couple's child.

With White unavailable for Sunday's contest, look for Rex Burkhead to assume a larger role in Patriots' Week 3 offense, as he figures to absorb a portion of White's change-of-pace duties behind lead back Sony Michel.

