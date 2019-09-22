Patriots' Julian Edelman: Won't return to Sunday's game

Edelman (chest) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Edelman caught seven of his 10 targets for 62 yards and a TD, but the fact that he was unable to return after halftime suggests that his status will need to be closely monitored in advance of next Sunday's contest against the Bills.

