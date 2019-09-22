Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Accounts for three touchdowns

Prescott completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception Sunday against the Dolphins. He also carried twice for seven yards and a touchdown during the 31-6 win.

Prescott started off a bit slowly, leading his team to just 10 points in the first half while throwing an ill-advised interception on a deep attempt. He turned it up in the second half, during which he scored a rushing touchdown in addition to a second scoring strike to Amari Cooper. Prescott's yardage numbers have come back to earth after his 405-yard eruption in the season opener, but he's still accounted for at least three touchdowns in each of his three appearances. He'll look to keep up his excellent start next Sunday on the road against the Saints.