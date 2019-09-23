Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in win over Bucs

Shepard caught seven of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers. He also carried two times for 21 yards.

Shepard led the team in targets and catches while finishing behind only Evan Engram in receiving yardage. He played a big part in his team's second-half comeback and helped them draw near with a seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Shepard seems clear of any after-effects of the concussion he dealt with and could be in line for an increase in fantasy value with Daniel Jones now at the helm. He'll next face off with the Redskins secondary at home on Sunday.