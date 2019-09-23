Long made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans.

Long rebounded after a tough Week 2, filling in once again for Michael Badgley (groin) to the tune of a perfect afternoon. Considering Badgley's status appears to be week-by-week in nature, it's imperative fantasy owners of Long will need to keep track of the kicker's practice status throughout the week.