49ers' DeForest Buckner: Leads team in tackles
Buckner racked up eight tackles (seven solo), sack and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
Buckner led the 49ers in tackles, which is a rare feat for a defensive tackles. The star lineman reached 60 tackles in each of the last two seasons, so Sunday's big total put him back on track for that mark after recording just three through his first two games. Buckner's sack totals have been fine, as he has already recorded two after posting a career-high 12 in his breakout season last year.
