Vikings' Everson Griffen: Another sack Sunday

Griffen recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Griffen notched his second sack of the season Sunday and had the most tackles in a single contest so far this year. Overall, it was probably the veterans best performance of the season but he'll look to raise the bar next Sunday against Mitch Trubisky and the Bears in Chicago.

