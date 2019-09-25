Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not practicing Wednesday

Hilton (quadriceps) will not practice Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Hilton exited Week 3's win over the Falcons due to an aggravation of his preexisting quad injury. He was non-committal about his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders earlier this week, according to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin. The extent of Hilton's participation in practice Thursday and Friday should shed some light on his chances of retaking the field Sunday. Indianapolis will proceed with only Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Chester Rodgers as healthy options at the receiver position if Hilton is forced to miss any time.

